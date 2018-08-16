Young Man, Woman Shot at Suburban KC Mall

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A young man and woman have been wounded in a shooting at a suburban Kansas City mall.

Independence police spokesman Tom Gentry says that two young men have been identified as persons of interest in the shooting Saturday afternoon at Independence Center.

He says the two men had an altercation with the victims while going through a doorway. He says the shooting happened when the two pairs met up later.

Gentry says the victims' injuries are not life-threatening. He says "everything is secure" at the mall and "no one else is in a position to be harmed."

Police are interviewing at least a dozen witnesses.