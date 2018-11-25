Young Missouri football fans confident in Tigers this season

COLUMBIA - College football is back. In mid-Missouri, that means the return of the Tigers, who experienced a lot of change this offseason.

Former Missouri linebacker Barry Odom took over as head coach following Gary Pinkel's offseason retirement. Pinkel is the school's all-time winningest coach.

Mid-Missourians were out in full force to watch the Tigers take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. One young fan, Mason Snider, said his confidence in how Missouri will do this season is a "10 out of 10."

"The Tigers are going to be great this season, because Barry Odom is a great coach and he can bring them all the way. He played great whenever he was playing, so I have to say 10, because I really love Mizzou," Snider said.

His friend, Davis Taylor, said he's most excited for tailgating at Mizzou football games and hanging out with friends this season. He also said he's been watching Mizzou football since he was "months old" and has always pulled for the Tigers.

The third friend in this trio, Brady Davidson, is the son of former Missouri long snapper, Ben Davidson, and he is pulling for Odom, who played with his dad.

"I'm really sad Gary Pinkel left, but I hope Barry Odom will do a good job," Davidson said.

Only time will tell if Odom can return the team to the glory it saw in its second and third seasons in the SEC, when it won the SEC East and reached the conference championship game. One thing seems certain, though: these three friends, who were raised rooting for the Tigers, aren't giving up hope anytime soon.