Young Woman Injured in Car Accident

CAMDEN COUNTY - A young woman sustained serious injuries in a vehicle accident Friday night.

At around 6:10 p.m., a vehicle traveled downhill on Whitehall School Road when the vehicle's brakes malfunctioned. The vehicle held two passengers.

The driver, 23-year-old Matthew D. Walters of Stover, tried to stop the vehicle by driving it into the woods just one-third of a mile south of Purvis Road. The vehicle then struck a large rock and a tree.

Crews airlifted the female passenger, 22-year-old Amanda N. Renfro of Versailles, away from the accident by helicopter to University Hospital.

Neither of the two passengers wore their seat belts.