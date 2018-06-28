Young woman stabbed in midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man was in custody after a young woman was stabbed in midtown St. Louis.

The crime happened Sunday night outside a Starbucks on Grand Boulevard, near the Saint Louis University campus. Authorities said the victim was standing with others outside when a man approached and attacked her. She ran inside the shop for help.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Her name and age were not released. As of Monday, no charges have been filed.