Youngest Children in Kindergarten Face Challenges

4 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, March 12 2014 Mar 12, 2014 Wednesday, March 12, 2014 4:32:00 PM CDT March 12, 2014 in News
By: Jasmine Bailey, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Now is the time for parents with young children to think about taking steps to get their kids enrolled in kindergarten. That was a decision Columbia mother Kalene Aslanidis was faced with for the 2014-2015 school year.

"My son Evan will be five in May. Originally we were going to send him to kindergarten but we decided to wait. It's better to be the oldest in the class than the youngest in the class, and so we're going to have him do another year of preschool," Aslanidis said.

Columbia Public Schools requires children to be five years old before August 1 to be eligible to start school this year. Children who barely meet that deadline will likely be in a classroom of peers many months older than themselves.

"Even when Evan is playing with his friends who are nine months older, there's a difference in nine months," Aslanidis said. "It doesn't seem like a lot but when you're four that's a fourth of your age, and so it makes a big difference."

Dr. Francis Huang, associate professor at the University of Missouri College of Education, says that age gap can play an enormous roll on a child's success in the classroom.

"Younger children have been shown to have higher rates of being referred to special education classes. There are more children who are identified with ADHD, and younger children tend to have lower scores on average academically," he said.

On March 3 Huang published a study claiming the youngest kindergartners in a classroom are most likely to be the ones held back at the end of the year. The study, which was done on a national level, states older children can have as much as 20 percent more life experience than their younger peers.

Huang said a child's attentiveness and eagerness to learn also contributes to the child's likelihood of retention. But Chris Sayers, the lower school director at Columbia Independent School who is also a former kindergarten teacher, read the study and said she disagrees with some points.

"The youngest students aren't always the one who are the earliest on the developmental range, in terms of academic strengths, social strengths, emotional strengths," she said.

Aslanidis' personal decision to keep Evan home for an extra year is also something Sayers and Huang don't see eye-to-eye on.

"If parents hold back their kids and wait another year, that actually worsens the problem of differential age gaps in the classroom because all the sudden the age gap now widens unnaturally," Huang said.

"I've seen a number of children being the older [ones] and I've never experienced a parent regretting that decision; they find their children are leaders in the classroom," Sayers said.

But Sayers also said teachers should pay attention to who they have in their class and the different range of maturity, and then cater to those differences. That's a something Huang agrees with.

"Teachers should continue to be sensitive to differences in the abilities of children by being able to adapt instruction, whether it be smaller groups or specialized instruction," Huang said.

When it comes to Evan, Aslanidis said she is completely comfortable with her decision to give him an extra year to develop. But she said the decision to keep him out of kindergarten doesn't mean he's not ready.

"He knows his letters, he writes his letters and he's learning his sounds. I feel like he knows a lot of what he's going to be learning in kindergarten. I think he could be fine if we send him now, but I think he'll be that much better next year."

According to Huang, the differences with age gaps tend to fade overtime. When that will happen depends on the individual child.

Columbia Public Schools will hold its Countdown to Kindergarten, which includes kindergarten registration, on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

More News

Grid
List

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:40:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New community center will provide new services for disabilities
New community center will provide new services for disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday. The new facility will have space... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:27:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s Airport Advisory Board is meeting this afternoon to discuss updates to the future of the Columbia Regional... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:06:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting
UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that injured one man around 1 a.m. Wednesday... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
3am 79°
4am 79°
5am 76°
6am 75°