Yount, Moeller Spark CMU Softball Sweep of Avila

FAYETTE, MO -- Kayla Yount and Rebecca Moeller combined for 12 RBI to highlight Central Methodist's softball doubleheader sweep of Avila on Saturday in Heart of America Athletic Conference action at the Cox Softball Complex. Central Methodist (30-11, 11-1 HAAC) defeated Avila (11-27, 2-10 HAAC) by scores of 6-0 and 12-6.

Yount posted seven RBI, while Moeller had five RBI, all in the second game. Each player also had two runs scored.

Central Methodist led the first game 1-0 before Yount hit her team-leading sixth homerun of the season in the bottom of the third inning. Yount, Kelsey Johnley, Michele Rupard and Kerri Francis all scored to make the score 5-0 at that point.

Aubrey Utley (18-4) earned the victory in the circle in the first game. Utley, who had a no-hitter going until Amelia Aubuchon hit a single up the middle in the top of the sixth inning, pitched her 19th complete game of the season while giving up only one hit and striking out seven.

Evelyn Rutherford (3-7) took the loss in the first contest. She allowed six runs, five earned, on three hits in three innings.

Avila held a 1-0 advantage in the second game before the home team erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. With her team leading 2-1, Moeller smacked a three-run double to left center, scoring Erika Reinagel, Jacqulin Cappuccilli and Rebecca Lipsey. Consecutive RBI hits by Francis and Shelby Pohlman made the score 7-1.

Avila's Emilee Bickleman hit a two-run homer to left center in the top of the sixth inning to cut the visitor's deficit to 10-5, but Moeller answered for Central Methodist in the bottom of the frame, belting a two-run homerun to center field.

Marjorie Lusby (4-4) picked up the win in game two for the home team. She allowed five runs, three earned, on 10 hits in five innings. Rebekah Munday pitched two innings of relief, giving up one unearned run on two hits.

Jordan Bultmann (1-8) suffered the defeat. She gave up seven earned runs on seven hits in only one inning pitched.

Central Methodist will travel to Baker for a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 17. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CDT.