Your Health 2006

A life saving cancer vaccine, deadly produce and flip-flopping findings about fat! The health headlines emerging from 2006 read more like a movie title - "the good,the bad and the downright confusing!" Medical reporter helen chickering takes a look back. 2006 brought a shot in the arm against cancer. The fda approved a vaccine health officials believe can make a major dent in the number of women who get cervical cancer - the series of shots protect against infection by two strains of the human papilloma virus - responsible for seventy percent of all cervical cancers. "we can now include the worst types of hpv, and most cervical cancer in the list of diseases that no one needs suffer or die from ever again," said alex azar hhs? Hickman high school. Clarity - and confusion about fat. The fda required food manufacturers to list trans fat content - the so called bad fat - on food labels. Nats: "all in favor say aye" Meanwhile, new york city has adopted a law banning trans fat in restaurants - chicago may soon follow. While the label may be clear - the role of fat in disease - is not. Among the research released in 2006 - findings that suggest extra weight may protect younger women from breast cancer, but could increase the risk of death in all women who get the disease, and that low fat diets do little to cut the cancer risk - confused?. "i think that is a difficult message and it does take a bit of time for everybody to digest the information," said marcia stefanik stanford researcher. (Nat sot ) The f-d-a came to a consensus - lifting a ban on silicone breast implants that had been in place since 1992 after reports surfaced the implants could make women sick. And more fuel was added to the fiery debate over hormone replacement therapy- when researchers announced breast cancer rates dropped in 2003 - a year after millions of older women stopped the therapy when a major study suggested a cancer link. Outbreaks of lethal germs surfaced in the u-s- deadly e-coli found in produce served up by fast fast food restaurants and supermarkets. "i miss spinach. I usually eat it every day. And drug resistant staph infections continued to make their way into hospitals and public settings - prompting massive cleanliness campaigns. A big development in leading cause of blindness - the fda approved lucentis-the first macular degeneration treatment that also helps improve vision - The fda also cleared the first vaccine against the painful shingles virus. The year wrapped up with a flurry of feel-good findings - more studies touting the benefits of wine and chocolate, The so called sunshine vitamin - vitamin d made the grade too - research suggesting it may protect against cancer - and one the largest studies to date - found cell phones don't carry cancer risk - just in time - to ring in the new year! The food and drug administration also called for sterner warning labels on over the counter pain relievers.