Your Health - Pink Project Brightens this Friday

Pink Project Brightens this Friday

Tricia and Ellie Carver-Horner picked Oct. 20 to wear pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and they asked family, friends and schools to think and wear pink in honor of their mom and other breast cancer survivors.

"We picked this Friday because it's not Halloween, and it was time to get the word out," explained their mother, Heather Carver. "We started at the beginning of the month, and we thought if we pick it too soon, we won't get enough momentum."

Momentum to increase awareness and money to search for a cure.

"All of the instructors at The Little Gym are wearing pink and supportive of breast cancer," said instructor Kelli Logan. "And I think even some of our little students are going to come in and do gymnastics wearing pink, too."

The Carver-Horners also asked other area businesses, such as Curves, to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink this Friday. Curves set up a table with breast cancer facts and pictures of members who survived the disease, including Carver.

Rendezvous Coffeehouse also is participating.

"We thought we'd just put it in the window, show everybody who's walking by and everybody who comes in," said co-owner Lori Sander.

The Carver-Horner family said its Pink Project has spread to almost every state, and they hope more people donate to breast cancer research. The family also wrote to Karl Rove, deputy chief of staff for President Bush, and Rover said the White House staff plans to wear pink this Friday.