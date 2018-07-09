Your Questions on Our Coverage

Your View is an ombudsman project where we tell you why we do what we do to produce journalism on KOMU.

In this week' s Your View, KOMU's Sarah Hill looks at one particular story KOMU rarely covers.

"Just like all other news organizations, KOMU News sometimes knows about an event or a news story and chooses not to report it because it is too sensitive, it is too volatile," said Your View Executive Director Kent Collins.

Our police scanner allows us to monitor emergency dispatch calls to law enforcement and fire personnel.

A few weeks ago, we heard officers called to the scene of a shooting what turned out to be a suicide at Eastport Village.

But you didn't see KOMU report that suicide, a nd viewer, Rachel Pilant, wants to know why. "There was a lot of police activity in our neighborhood today. It was said that a man die in his garage. I was wondering if you have any news on it. Thanks," Pilant wrote.

"There are two basic reasons why television and other news operations choose not to report the details or the event of a suicide," said Collins. "It is very personal and two is, medical examiners and corners believe if you report it once there will be copy cat additions later on in community."

And is it Mersa or MRSA?

"This is the second night in a row that your 5:00 reporter tried to treat the MRSA like a word. It is not a word, it stands for Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus. Please get this right. As reporters you have a responsibility to not only report the news but get it right. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus," wrote a viewer.

Actually, according to the Associated Press and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, MRSA and Mersa are both accepted pronunciation for Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureas.