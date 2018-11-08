Your View: Coverage of a Planned Parenthood Rally Gets One Viewer Upset

6 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 18 2012 Sep 18, 2012 Tuesday, September 18, 2012 9:03:00 PM CDT September 18, 2012 in Your View
By: Elizabeth Miller & Kyle Tons
loading

COLUMBIA - In August, KOMU 8 sent a live reporter to cover a Planned Parenthood event. One viewer was angered over how the live reporter worded her report on what was going on at the event. KOMU 8 takes a look back at how the reporter may have used a poor choice of words.

The live reporter said, "This election season has sparked Planned Parenthood's largest ever campaign efforts. We're getting all set up here, we have some t-shirt tables getting set up for everyone to come. We've got a few Columbia police officers back here."

The viewer who sent in a complaint chose to remain anonymous, but was angered at how the reporter associated KOMU 8 as part of Planned Parenthood and seemed to support the event.

The viewer's email read: "It was a prime example of slanted, one-sided reporting. The reporter repeatedly included herself, and consequently KOMU 8 in the Planned Parenthood group...The segment was very unprofessional and anything but accurate, impartial reporting."

KOMU 8 and its reporters attempt to remain completely impartial, but sometimes a slip of the tongue can give the report a different message.

So how did KOMU 8 address the live reporter's problem as the day went on? We asked the supervising producer at KOMU 8, Jeimmie Nevalga, about how fixing the error occurred. 

"When you're at an event that is very controversial for some people, it can make it sound like you're siding with the event, that you were there with the event. We then contacted the reporter and made sure she was aware that she was probably not intending to use the word 'we' during the entire hit but this is what it sounds like and this is how it's being portrayed on TV," said Nevalga.

The student journalists at KOMU are taught to be impartial and to keep themselves and their opinions out of their reporting. The reporter should not have used the word "we" because KOMU does not support Planned Parenthood or any other partisan organization.

Since KOMU 8 is a news organization that is comprised of mostly student reporters at the University of Missouri-Columbia, complaints from viewers in the community become lessons for reporters.

Please tune in each Friday at 6 p.m., as we bring you "your view" of the news.

More News

Grid
List

Synthetic marijuana blamed for a "dozen or more" overdoses in Columbia
Synthetic marijuana blamed for a "dozen or more" overdoses in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded to at least a dozen overdoses involving synthetic marijuana Wednesday. ... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 9:07:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Timeline for medical marijuana longer than some might expect
Timeline for medical marijuana longer than some might expect
COLUMBIA- While Missouri voted red overall in the midterms, green also won. The state is the 32nd to legalize... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools explains lack of tornado shelters
Columbia Public Schools explains lack of tornado shelters
COLUMBIA - Lack of funding and construction are among the reasons no new tornado shelters are on the horizon for... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 4:51:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Darnell Gray's caregiver to be arraigned in his death
Darnell Gray's caregiver to be arraigned in his death
JEFFERSON CITY - The woman accused of killing 4-year-old Darnell Gray will be arraigned Thursday, appearing by video in the... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 4:43:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Road director after voters soundly reject fuel tax: "Back to square one"
Road director after voters soundly reject fuel tax: "Back to square one"
COLUMBIA- Missourians voted against Proposition D on Tuesday's ballots by 54 percent. The other 46 percent of voters were in... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:51:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Jeff Sessions out as attorney general
Jeff Sessions out as attorney general
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions . "At your request I am submitting... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:19:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MSHP, Callaway County Sheriff's Office have detained one suspect in Kingdom City
UPDATE: MSHP, Callaway County Sheriff's Office have detained one suspect in Kingdom City
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sherriff's Office said one of the suspects has been detained in Kingdom City. The... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:59:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
COLUMBIA - The first accumulating snowfall of the season is expected Thursday night, followed by chilling air for the weekend.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:48:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

High schools students solve mock crime scene in Jefferson City
High schools students solve mock crime scene in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Three high schools and an "all-star" group, made up of the best performers from different schools, competed... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:05:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Missouri Supreme Court hears statements on Lt. Gov. appointment
Missouri Supreme Court hears statements on Lt. Gov. appointment
JEFFERSON CITY- Wednesday morning debate continued at the state Supreme Court on whether Governor Mike Parson had the legal authority... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 11:30:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Jefferson City water back after two water main breaks
UPDATE: Jefferson City water back after two water main breaks
JEFFERSON CITY - Update: Missouri American Water officials said water has been restored to all 5,500 customers in southern Jefferson... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 9:30:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

Fulton man arrested in connection to assaults and kidnappings
Fulton man arrested in connection to assaults and kidnappings
FULTON - Fulton Police arrested a man in connection to several counts of assault, possible rape and kidnappings. Police... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 7:00:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Record number of women elected to the House
Record number of women elected to the House
(CNN) -- A record number of women are projected to win seats in the House in a massive night for... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 6:29:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Nicole Galloway remains Missouri auditor; only Democrat in statewide office
Nicole Galloway remains Missouri auditor; only Democrat in statewide office
JEFFERSON CITY- Democrat Nicole Galloway won the Missouri State Auditor’s race against Republican Saundra McDowell Tuesday night. Galloway is... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 3:47:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Missouri legalizes medical marijuana
Missouri legalizes medical marijuana
COLUMBIA - Missouri voters have passed Amendment 2, legalizing medical marijuana. This makes the state the 32 nd in the... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:48:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

Hawley wins Missouri Senate race after McCaskill concedes
Hawley wins Missouri Senate race after McCaskill concedes
ST. LOUIS - Attorney General Josh Hawley defeated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill Tuesday after she conceded defeat at the end... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:40:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in Smart Decision

Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to participating in the theft of 650 guns from a UPS... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 5:12:46 PM CST November 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 34°
3am 33°
4am 32°
5am 31°