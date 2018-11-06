Your View: Election Coverage

COLUMBIA - On April 8, KOMU provided coverage, including a live update blog, for that night's local election coverage for Mid-Missouri.

The coverage ranged from Boone to Cooper to Randolph County, and KOMU had several staff members working throughout the night to contact precincts and update the numbers on the live blog.

But, some of our Facebook followers felt that our coverage of the night's elections did not meet adequate standards.

One viewer wrote that "it would have been nice if these were in alphabetical order, sorted by county," instead of being reported as they came in live.

Another commented that KOMU was "showing 0% reporting" for races that "were called over an hour" prior to our reporting.

KOMU 8 News Director Stacey Woefel said gathering all the election results takes time.

"We call county clerks and take down numbers, and then we enter those into the computer system," Woefel said. "Even once they're entered into the computer system, the computer then has to propagate that to all the servers that you have to go to, so it does take time."

MU Associate Journalism Professor Clyde Bently, who has worked for more than 30 years as an editor and political commentator, said news organizations have a difficult tight rope to walk when covering local elections.

"It's tough because you have to decide what is too much and what is too little for local elections Bentley said. "But generally, I did not devote too much time to local elections. It's tough when it gets into school boards and other small elections, because generally your viewers or your readers are not very interested."

So what did you think about our election coverage? Did KOMU devote enough time and resources to it? Do you think the live blog was updated well enough?