YOUR VIEW: KOMU 8's Decision to Break into National News

5 years 4 days 6 hours ago Friday, November 15 2013 Nov 15, 2013 Friday, November 15, 2013 3:24:00 PM CST November 15, 2013 in Your View
By: Michelle Schuelke and Eric Stoyanov, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 News broke into NBC's Nightly News Nov. 5 to air a live press conference with Ryan Ferguson's family and attorney. Some viewers sent emails to the station calling the decision "poor judgement." In this week's Your View, we take a closer look at why KOMU 8 News made the decision to air the live press conference.

The Ryan Ferguson case has been in the news for more than ten years. KOMU 8 News has continually covered the case as new details have surfaced. The coverage has included: the murder of Kent Heitholt, the arrest of suspects, the trial of Ryan Ferguson, several appeals, the Ferguson family's decision to hire a new attorney, two key witnesses retracting their testimonies, all the way up to the state attorney general's decision not to retry Ferguson.

KOMU 8 News' decision to break into NBC Nightly News sparked comments from viewers claiming the press conference was not newsworthy.

Viewer Bill Helvey emailed saying, "I can't believe KOMU stopped national news feed for local news conference on the Ferguson news conference. I'm sure it is important for some, but for most of us, the national news is precedent over the Ferguson issue. It's poor judgment for the station to think that this issue is more important than national issues."

The station's news director, Stacey Woelfel, said the story was an important development in a case that shed insight into the criminal justice system.

"Our mission, first and foremost, is to do local news and it was a chance to deliver news in a way where people could see it live, see it in it's entirety. So, no doubt about it, it was worth it," Woelfel said.

Another viewer, Ron Kennedy, called into the KOMU 8 News Your View hotline to say the content was over-reported. "You told us all about at the 5 o'clock news and you are probably going to tell us all about it at the 6 o'clock news."

Woelfel's responsed to Kennedy's call and said the content of a live conference can not be recreated by in a newscast. "What was on at five and what was on at six was put together during the course of the day, so recorded material, none of that would've served bringing the live comments from Ferguson's father and his lawyer about what had happened that day," Woelfel said.

Viewer Mary Williams emailed KOMU 8 News after the press conference and said, "How much did he pay you to break in on NBC news and do you do this if a person has NO money .I don't think so. Money talks I did not like what you did tonight, when I have to pay to watch you and I live 70 miles from you."

Viewer Raoul Velte said the national news outweighed the local news and the content could have waited to be discussed during the station's regular news hours.

"I was watching the NBC news during a National Election, and you in your infinite wisdom, cut in with a miss on a news conference about the Ferguson murder case. There is no doubt about the importance of the news but it does not reach the level of an emergency that needs to be broadcast live at the expense of missing very important national news."

Woelfel said the news conference brought light to facts in the case and, in our continued coverage, it was well worth it to cut out of national news.

"I think this was an important milestone in the coverage. You couldn't cover everything that's happened till now and not cover this so, again, a lot of places to go get that national news besides just from NBC Nightly News. Really no place else to go to get it in the way we were able to bring it"

So what do you think? Do you think we covered this story fairly? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @KOMUnews.

 

More News

Grid
List

More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
COLUMBIA - It's a similar idea to paying a monthly fee for Netflix or a membership to a gym, but... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:19:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis on Monday were searching for a gunman who went into a... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:03:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
COLUMBIA - Gas prices in mid-Missouri have been on the decline the past month. According to AAA, Missouri had... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:25:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Camden County man killed after a three story fall
Camden County man killed after a three story fall
CAMDEN COUNTY - A man died when he fell off a three story condominium building. The man who died... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:20:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released an endangered silver advisory for a missing 74-year-old man. Jerry... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 5:47:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
FULTON - Hopeful participants filled the Callaway Chamber of Commerce for the opening of the Workforce Development Training Center Monday.... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 4:43:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help by releasing a photo of one of the suspects... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 3:00:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:53:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
COLUMBIA - The group Race Matters, Friends voiced concerns about Columbia city manage Mike Matthes and Police Chief Ken Burton.... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:23:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:07:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a proposed agreement between the city and two electric... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 1:26:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. Blackie, who... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 12:24:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
BOONE COUNTY - It was a "loud verbal argument" between Tiffany Fountain and a male that led to a shooting... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:53:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
(CNN) -- Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 10:20:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 9:13:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County. The Missouri... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:12:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide early Monday morning.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:32:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a deadly September... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:05:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 28°
4am 27°
5am 26°
6am 26°