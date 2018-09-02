Your View: KOMU responds to complaint on e-cigarette story

3 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Friday, May 08 2015 May 8, 2015 Friday, May 08, 2015 4:13:00 PM CDT May 08, 2015 in News
By: Arianna Poindexter and Madi Morris, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

COLUMBIA - On April 17, KOMU 8 News reported an increase in e-cigarette use among adolescents. 

We posted the story to our Facebook page to get viewer feedback, and one of our viewers thought the story had no purpose. 

He wrote, "KOMU, would you please watch a real news station and watch what stories matter to people these days."

We wanted to learn more about his thoughts so we reached out to the viewer and asked him to elaborate. 

He continued, "I saw a lot of comment on [Facebook] that people didn't understand why this is such a big issue now when we have things going on in our nation that need to be brought to light."

KOMU 8 News always strives to produce stories that are relevant to our viewers.

Randy Reeves, News Director at KOMU 8 News, said he believes the story we ran was relatable. 

"There's really only two stories that impact everybody; weather and the economy," Reeves said. "I think there is a strong argument that this particular area follows well into the economy because this is a growing business concern here and across the country. So any time it's about money, it's about you."

Ron Rowe, the strategic coordinator for the Youth Community Coalition in Columbia, said that even with the recent passing of an ordinance stating you must be 21 to buy tobacco products, e-cigarette use among children is an important issue that people in the community should be aware of. 

"Kids very much tend to be those who may go do something before they even know about it, " Rowe said. "So getting this information out to parents, out to teachers and the schools to let them understand that these aren't toys, these are serious things and we'd like people to know about this as much as possible."

We want to hear from you. Did KOMU 8 News do right by our viewers by covering this topic? Could it have been done better?

Let us know on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus or email us at news@komu.com, then watch KOMU 8 News at 6 p.m. Fridays to see our Your View segment.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify information.]

More News

Grid
List

Teen in serious condition following crash
Teen in serious condition following crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 8:43:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Bash celebrates the end of summer
Bash celebrates the end of summer
COLUMBIA - Cooper’s Landing End of Summer Bash kicked off Sunday to finish up the landing’s busy summer season with... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 5:39:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:40:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Orphaned owls find wild forever home
Orphaned owls find wild forever home
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:57:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:48:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Current drought affects local produce groups
Current drought affects local produce groups
COLUMBIA - A local produce group set up a farmers market on Saturday with its seasonal produce despite a drought... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 5:05:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
COLUMBIA - The streets on MU's campus were packed Saturday as the Tigers opened their season against UT Martin. ... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Jackson County jail guard sentenced in contraband case
Jackson County jail guard sentenced in contraband case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Jackson County detention officer has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling contraband... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Springfield woman at center of large meth ring sentenced
Springfield woman at center of large meth ring sentenced
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman who federal prosecutors say was at the center of a large methamphetamine ring... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Columbia homicide
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with Monday's homicide on Sylvan Lane, which investigators said was... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 2:43:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local): 11:50 a.m. Former... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:08:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Curious cat takes a trip on the wild side
Curious cat takes a trip on the wild side
STURGEON - Jude, a curious cat waiting for his next adventure loves being outside. He hikes, kayaks and climbs trees.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 9:30:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Columbia makes finding financial records easier
Columbia makes finding financial records easier
COLUMBIA- The public will have the opportunity to access all city financial records through a new website as soon as... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 7:56:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 83°
12pm 86°
1pm 87°
2pm 88°