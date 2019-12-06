Your View of KOMU Coverage

This is your opportunity to share your thoughts about KOMU.

And this week you've been talking about our weather and election coverage on KOMU.com.

On election night we brought you results from more than 200 races in 15 counties.

But some of you had problems accessing those numbers.

One viewer Robert writes: "You've just promoted three times in the last few minutes that updated election results are available on your website. That's not true, they have not been updated. There are currently NO results for the Columbia Public Schools bond issue. I have no problem with the fact that there's not current results on your website - but I do have issues with the fact that you're promoting/directing people there for the latest numbers and they are not there".

"The viewer wrote in at 10:15 pm and by that time, all the counties were final except one and that was Boone County and it was about 52 percent and that's where our website was and so there were numbers there and so his perception was that their weren't any numbers. They were there. Sometimes you need to refresh your browser or empty the cache in your computer," explained KOMU News Director Stacey Woelfel.

Several of you have also had questions about Weather Plus on KOMU.com.

John Tate from Macon writes. "I'm wondering if plans are to return Weather Plus Live to KOMU.com? It was very nice to have the local information often on the web cast."

Thanks for inquiring John, right now we're looking for a streaming video host for weather after losing a provider we were very happy with.

And this comment from a viewer named Heather says, "The story you did last night (4/11/2007) on the deaf athlete. I thought the opening remarks made by the reporter was inappropriate. 'If you haven't heard the name (then he said her name), don't worry neither has she.' I have a deaf mother and I took offense to that. Obviously she can't hear her name, so why point it out."

You can share your opinion about KOMU News by going to our website and clicking on the Your View icon. Journalism is a complicated process and we value your opinions even if we may not agree with all of them. Be sure to watch Sunday nights as we report more views of the news. You can also comment about community issues on our Your View bulletin boards.