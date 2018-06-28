Your View: Roller Rink Accused of Discrimination "Newsworthy"

COLUMBIA - In late March, KOMU 8 News reported on a discrimination complaint filed against 'Empire Roller Rink' by an MU student.

Some viewers thought the report was prejudiced and not newsworthy. We took a look at why KOMU 8 News decided to cover the story.

In March, Amenta Christian-Robertson filed a complaint against 'Empire Roller Rink' based on racial discrimination.

In the complaint, she said the owner of the rink cancelled a party she booked at the rink because of her race.

One KOMU 8 News viewer left a comment on our website saying she didn't think the story needed any coverage.

"People need to quit with the racist card," Tammy Vaughan Crow said. "It was a party that was canceled not because of her race, geez people get over yourselves."

Another commenter, Merrybeth Beahan, said," So sad that so many people just can't handle life without playing their race card."

KOMU 8 News reached out to Beahan to get a better idea of her feelings on this story, but she declined to be interviewed on camera. Behan said "I feel that too many of your stories were posted for the sake of opinions rather than being a news story."

KOMU 8 News Director Stacey Woelfel said the documents in the story justified the coverage.

"It's easy just to look at a headline and say 'oh they just reacted because it involved race,' and what we do is we do react by putting a reporter onto the story and starting to check out what each side says and what the facts are," Woelfel said. "Long before we decide to make it a story we go through that process."

So, what do you think? Did KOMU 8 make the right decision by covering this story? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter, Google-Plus or email us at News@Komu.com. Then watch KOMU 8 News at Six on Friday to catch your view of the news.