YOUR VIEW: Viewers Question Accuracy of Weather Team

COLUMBIA- Our weather team was busy tracking the snowstorms that hit Mid-Missouri the last two weeks of February. During the snowstorm, KOMU 8's meteorologist updated viewers every hour to give them expected times of snowfall. But, one viewer felt KOMU 8's coverage wasn't as accurate as it should be.

The viewer said, "Why when Rosie is tweeting that the snow may start as early as 7-9 am does your animated hourly forecast show snow starting at 11 am? Perhaps the hourly information needs to be updated or at least clarified?"

Meteorologist Rosie Newberry said because they are dealing with new equipment times may be different from what they say. She said it is important that the viewers go off of what she predicts instead of the graphics.

"In response to that woman's email I would say my window of timing was much more spot on because I had access to more data and more information than that one model source we had on our website," said Newberry.

Professor of Atmosphere of Science at MU, Dr. Anthony Lupe, agreed with Newberry and said that she is very skilled at what she does.

"She knows her meteorology, she knows her local area and she is going to be able to tell you exactly when the weather comes."

Rosie said when it comes to harsh weather conditions, it is important to watch the newscasts to refer back to our meteorologists who are breaking in periodically to update information. The website is also important to look at, but a newscast will provide the most accurate information.