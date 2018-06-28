YOUR VIEW: Weather Predictions for Storms

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 weathercasters and meteorologists predicted a significant storm to hit mid-Missouri over the first weekend of March.

As the weekend came to a close and the snow and ice accumulation didn't measure up to what the weather models indicated, some viewers reached out to us on social media angry that we scared viewers and should stop getting it wrong.

Viewer Gary Burhans left a comment on our Facebook wall.

"Your so called weather experts are wrong again in Cooper County. We got nothing, please try to get the next one right before scaring everyone."

Weathercaster Rosie Newbery said weather can and often does change. The storm that was predicted earlier in the month was one of those occasions where the weather models weren't completely accurate. She said there are many factors that affect weather.

"What happened is that dry air just absolutely ate away at our chances of snow when we were getting to the predicted six to nine inches on Sunday," Newbery said.

Viewers also mentioned some overall issues in weather reporting. Elizabeth Hemphill wrote her complaint on our Facebook wall asking why the job is so tough.

"We did 48 hours of panic for this snow fall and only got a glaze of ice and dusting of snow. Then sometimes they call for an inch of snow and we get a foot of snow. Why is weather forecasting so hard to do in Missouri?" Hemphill asked.

Anthony Lupo, a University of Missouri Associate Professor of Atmospheric Sciences said predicting weather in Missouri is more difficult than in areas with more consistent weather. Because we see all four seasons in Missouri, there is more change in weather than say a coastal climate.

"Generally, it's harder to predict weather in Missouri than say on the east or the west coast where on the east and the west coast, you're near the water bodies and those tend to be more stable climates," Lupo said. "In Missouri, you're in the middle of a continent and things can change very rapidly."

So, what do you think? Did our weathercasters scare you too much with their weather predictions?

