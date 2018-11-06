Youth Academy Partners with Schools

COLUMBIA - Children filled the halls Friday at Douglass High School, part of Fun City Youth Academy's after school program that partners with Columbia Public Schools to do joint programming for Columbia's inner-city youth. This summer, the goal is to help the children retain their math and reading skills. For eight weeks, students between the ages of six and 16 can take part in the program.

More than 100 kids are registered for a full-day program that takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with focusing on math and reading, the kids take part in cooking classes, learn about starting their own business, as well as getting involved in a spiritual and art curriculum.

Fun City will be having a fundraiser and a festival on June 30 at Douglass Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help raise funds for the program and to get the community more involved with the growth of Fun City programming.