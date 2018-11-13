Youth Advisory Council begins its second year of service

COLUMBIA- The Youth Advisory Council (YAC) will start its second year of service on Tuesday.

High school students and their three liaisons will meet at an event at city hall to discuss the functions of the group, how the group is run and a host of other things.

This year's group is made up of returning students and new students and they were all selected by the city council after a application process.

YAC is made up of 21 students.

These students serve as a voice for their peers and all youth in Columbia.

Heather Cole, a YAC liaison for the second year, will lead the meeting Tuesday.

"There are three non-voting liaisons that include a city council member, Columbia Public School staff member and/or Youth Community Coalition staff member and are also appointed by the city council," Cole said.

Students chosen to serve on this council are given a chance to enhance their leadership and public speaking skills and serve as leaders in their community.

Last year, the council had a chance to look at issues such as homelessness in youth, teen pregnancy and hunger in youth.

Ron Rowe, a community liaison, is excited to get started this year.

"I enjoy being able to help students with my expertise of the Columbia community and I love to see the ideas they have to offer," Rowe said.

The YAC meets once a month and will review issues they believe are important, and issues brought to them by the city council members.

For more information on the council, you can visit its website.