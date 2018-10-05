Youth gains voice at city hall

COLUMBIA - Young people in Columbia will be able to engage in the civic process through the new Youth Advisory Council.

Youth Community Coalition Strategic Cooridnator Ron Rowe said the advisory council is a collaborative effort between the YCC, Battle High School students and council members Babara Hoppe and Ian Thomas.

"This is [advisory] council is a great opporutnity to serve," Rowe said.

The YCC works with a network of community organizations to help improve the lives of youth; Rowe said the advisory council fits right into their mission.

Advisory council members will work on any number of issues issues that directly affect young people and will offer formal reccomendations to Columbia City Council.

Any high school student in Columbia can apply for the advisory council.

"They'll have hearings, have discussions and issue a formal opinion to the city council," Rowe said.

Rowe also said students who participate in the council will have the opportunity to learn more about the civic process and engage in public service.