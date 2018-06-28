Youth Leadership Program Underway

For the next three days, they will live on campus and see what college is like.

"Just seeing the kids interact, right now they don't know each other, they're just walking around maybe have one or two friends," said Joe Fitzler, program director. "But, just seeing all the friendships that are made just in the short two and a half days we have is really a neat thing to see."

The free program is open to Missouri high school juniors and seniors, thanks to Walton, a well-known philanthropist in the state. This year's conference has a record of 100 students.