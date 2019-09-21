Youth Program Gets Federal Funding

1 decade 3 years 7 months ago Friday, February 03 2006 Feb 3, 2006 Friday, February 03, 2006 4:51:48 PM CST February 03, 2006 in News

"The marks are on the floor. Walls are gone where they once stood. New walls are here. This workroom is a creation by and for the Youthbuild program," said Director Gary Taylor. "It's probably one of the most rewarding programs I've ever worked with."

Youthbuild is using the money to teach students construction skills while they earn their GEDs. Getting the federal grant also was labor-intensive.

"Getting letters of support," Taylor explained. "Getting together the partnerships that we're going to work together."

When they're not hitting the books or sharpening their construction skills in the shop, Youthbuild's students get hands-on experience working with Habitat for Humanity.

"We build frames, we do siding, we do roof, drywall," added student Brent Slaughter. "Youthbuild's work on Habitat homes ranges from pouring cement to putting up siding."

The grant will help pay for the program until 2010 and increase individual attention for each student.

"We'll be better able to connect them to partner agencies, partner entities, mentors, other people that will be able to better teach them the issues that life brings about," Taylor said.

The grant and hard work will help put the students on the road to diplomas and jobs.

