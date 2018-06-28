Youth Services Director Hired

JEFFERSON CITY - A Kansas City area community activist has been named as the next director of the state's juvenile offender system. Tim Decker is to take over Jan. 3 as director of the Division of Youth Services. He specializes in youth development and other issues at the Greater Kansas City Local Investment Commission. Decker will be the division's first permanent director in a year-and-a-half. Two interim directors have led the division since Mark Steward retired in June 2005.