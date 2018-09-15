Youtube Stretches Campaign Budgets

McCaskill's campaign posted a controversial ad featuring actor Michael J. Fox advocating embryonic stem cell research. However, Youtube isn't a one-party affair.

"The more ways you can get your message out, the better," explained Paul Sloca, Missouri Republican Party spokesman. "So we've been working closely with the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, to try to get our message out a few different ways."

Both major political parties said the online effort is a way to attract younger voters. As political advertising gets caught in the World Wide Web, remember that anyone can post anything on Youtube's site, including a tired kitty which took this week's top spot from Michael J. Fox.

Reported By Josh Fax