Zach Bishop to Play Baseball for Missouri Valley

MARSHALL, MO. — Zach Bishop, senior at Marshall High School, has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Missouri Valley College in Spring of 2014 Tuesday.

Bishop led the Owls baseball team to the Class 3 final four last spring. For the past two seasons, he has been placed on the all-district and all-conference teams.

"All the coaches in the baseball program are excited to have Zach stay in Marshall and play baseball at Missouri Valley," said MVC Head Baseball Coach John McEachern. "Zach is a tremendous athlete and person, and we know he will be a good addition to our program."

Zach plans to major in physical education at MVC.