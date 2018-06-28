Zagone's Future Looks Bright

As a Freshman, Rick Zagone only pitched 68 innings, and mostly in relief. He sat and watched two of the best arms in the Big-12, Max Scherzer and Nathan Culp. However, this season, along with Aaron Crow, Zagone is part of the Tigers new, "One-two punch."

The Sophomore Pitcher Zagone shared, "Definitely big shoes to fill with Nathan and Max, but I think me and Crow are stepping up pretty well as a group, being Sophomores."

Head Coach Tim Jamieson explained, "They have, I think, exceeded external expectations, people didn't think we were going to be very good because they didn't think too much of those two guys, but the reason we've been as good as we are is because those guys are our solid numbers one and two."

This season Zagone leads the team in innings pitched, strikeouts, and complete games. He's a perfect six and zero on the season.

Freshman Trevor Coleman said, "He's been throwing the ball really well lately and getting all of his pitches over the plate for strikes and being able to dominate some teams, and that's what this team needs, is someone we can count on to go out there and give ourselves a chance to win."

Zagone took a no-hitter to the ninth inning against Kansas State last week. He lost it, but the Tigers bats are giving him plenty of support.

Zagone added, "Knowing you have some offense behind you on the mound, you don't have to be perfect, and I think our lineup is coming around and I'm really starting to like it."

Last week, Zagone earned Big-12 and National Pitcher of the Week honors. The Tigers game tonight against Texas A&M is rained out. They'll try to play a Double-Header starting tomorrow at 2.