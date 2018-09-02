Zito Goes Seven, Giants Shut Out Cards

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Barry Zito saved San Francisco's season by beating the Cardinals last fall in the NL championship series, then delivered again with a 1-0 victory over St. Louis on Friday as the Giants celebrated their latest World Series title throughout the home opener.

Zito outdueled Jake Westbrook in his season debut. The lefty also had a key sacrifice bunt that led to San Francisco's lone run in the fourth, when Angel Pagan drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Giants won their 15th straight with Zito on the mound, including the postseason. He hasn't lost since Aug. 2 against the New York Mets.

Facing constant criticism yet again for his girth, World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval made several nice stops at third and also ran down a foul popup to back Zito.