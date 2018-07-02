Zito Pitches Six Strong Innings in Giants' Win Over Royals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Barry Zito have up just two hits in six innings and Cody Ross, Buster Posey and Aubrey Huff hit solo home runs to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Ross hit his third homer of the spring off left-hander Bruce Chen in the second inning. Posey hit his third in the fourth, and Huff connected for his fourth in the sixth.

Left-hander Jeremy Affeldt and right-handers Sergio Romo and Santiago Casilla combined to pitch hitless ball over the last two innings for the Giants. Those three are among those who are expected to be considered for the closer's role since it was revealed that Brian Wilson will be sidelined with a strained left oblique.

