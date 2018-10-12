Zombies take over a trail for a good cause

COLUMBIA - Zombies are being let loose in Columbia Saturday.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a service fraternity, is hosting the Zombie Run 5K. Mu Omicron Chapter President George Cooper said the fraternity does a lot of work to raise money for St. Jude's.

"The Zombie Run is a 5K benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. ESA is one of the largest donors to St. Jude's every year, so we do a lot of work with them," Cooper said. "We were actually approached by another ESA chapter in town, a non-collegiate community chapter, and they wanted our involvement on helping plan and execute this 5K."

He said this is the first full semester the MU chapter has been active. It is trying to make sure all events are family friendly.

"ESA is kind of doing a thing this year, like family fun, fun for all ages, so, like, kids can come out dressed in costumes. They can run or walk the 5K," Cooper said. "We're heavily encouraging people to wear costumes, really dress up for the event, so it should be a lot of fun. There will be a costume contest with prizes given out for, like, top three overall and also certain categories, best superhero costume, funniest costume, stuff like that."

Even the volunteers dressed in costumes. Joan Yates, a volunteer, came up with a back story for her costume.

"I am a member of the CDC zombie infection control team. As you can tell, I am part of the response team, and unfortunately, I got attacked, and now, I am a zombie, so now, there is no hope," Yates said.

The 5K started at 8:30 a.m. at the Twin Lakes Recreational Area in Columbia.