"Zombies" Walk from State Capitol to Library

JEFFERSON CITY - Teens around the city participated in the 5th annual Zombie Walk on Saturday.

The "zombies" walked from the state capitol to the Missouri River Regional Library. A teen Halloween party took place at the library after the walk.

The walk promoted the MRRL "Teen Zone" -- a place for teens to go in the library filled with just for teens stuff.

Coordinators intend on having the event again next October.