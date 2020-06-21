Zoo drops out of running for Grant's farm

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Zoo Association is dropping its offer to buy Grant's Farm in south St. Louis County, citing a survey that showed most people prefer to keep the popular attraction in the family that founded Anheuser-Busch.

The zoo association Friday also cited concerns about litigation, since one of August Busch's six children, William K. "Billy" Busch, is fighting to keep the property.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, formed when InBev purchased the brewery in 2008, leases Grant's Farm from the Busch family. The zoo association said it was approached in 2013 by Busch family members about buying Grant's Farm for about $30 million. Anheuser-Busch InBev would have donated most of the purchase money.

Zoo leaders wanted to use it for a third campus and breeding site for endangered animals.