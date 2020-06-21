Zoo drops out of running for Grant's farm

4 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Friday, March 04 2016 Mar 4, 2016 Friday, March 04, 2016 1:35:00 PM CST March 04, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Zoo Association is dropping its offer to buy Grant's Farm in south St. Louis County, citing a survey that showed most people prefer to keep the popular attraction in the family that founded Anheuser-Busch.

The zoo association Friday also cited concerns about litigation, since one of August Busch's six children, William K. "Billy" Busch, is fighting to keep the property.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, formed when InBev purchased the brewery in 2008, leases Grant's Farm from the Busch family. The zoo association said it was approached in 2013 by Busch family members about buying Grant's Farm for about $30 million. Anheuser-Busch InBev would have donated most of the purchase money.

Zoo leaders wanted to use it for a third campus and breeding site for endangered animals.

