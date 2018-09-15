Zoo Gets New Baby Flamingos

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The chicks, currently hand-raised and fed on special formula by the zoo, range in age from three to four weeks. The zoo recently brought in the Caribbean flamingo eggs from Hialeah Racetrack in Miami. The racetrack hasn't run a race in six years but 300 Caribbean flamingos still live in the racing oval there. The Caribbean flamingo is the only flamingo that naturally inhabits North America. Hialeah has distributed eggs to zoos since the 1980s, and St. Louis is among four zoos to receive eggs this summer.