Zoo's Baby Elephant To Debut To Public Friday

1 decade 3 years 1 week ago Monday, August 21 2006 Aug 21, 2006 Monday, August 21, 2006 3:50:28 PM CDT August 21, 2006 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
Members of the media got a first look today at the as-yet-unnamed Asian elephant born August 2. She makes her full public debut Friday when visitors will be allowed in her area of the River's Edge exhibit. It is the first baby elephant at the zoo since Raja, still one of the zoo's most popular animals, was born in 1992. This time, Raja is the proud papa. Curators say the baby is doing extremely well with no problems. She now weighs 346 pounds, five more than when she was born. While the baby is expected to bring in big crowds, zoo president Jeffrey Bonner says her real importance is in expanding the ever-decreasing Asian elephant population.

More News

Grid
List

Four law enforcement agencies execute search warrant
Four law enforcement agencies execute search warrant
HOLTS SUMMIT - Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant Tuesday night in the 300 block of South Summit... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 10:42:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

Pentagon approves military construction cash for border wall
Pentagon approves military construction cash for border wall
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday approved the use of $3.6 billion in funding from... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 10:04:36 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

Gasconade County sees increase in burglaries
Gasconade County sees increase in burglaries
HERMANN – Power tools, fishing equipment, picture frames and trees are just a few of the things that have been... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 9:39:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council weighs budget cuts
Columbia City Council weighs budget cuts
COLUMBIA - A main focus at Columbia City Council Tuesday night was the proposed 2020 budget. One of the controversial... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 9:05:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

Fulton Public Schools short on classroom space
Fulton Public Schools short on classroom space
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools, K-5, are out of classroom space. "The main problem with space, is that we... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 7:24:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

New director named for Truman VA
New director named for Truman VA
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs named Dr. Patricia Hall the new director of the Truman VA Hospital... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 5:16:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

Boonville Police asking for help in search for missing teen
Boonville Police asking for help in search for missing teen
BOONVILLE - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Jamariah Bell, 15, reportedly ran... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 3:51:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

Columbia's $2 million I-70 bridge investment set to improve economy
Columbia's $2 million I-70 bridge investment set to improve economy
COLUMBIA - The City Council is voting tonight to confirm whether the city will allocate $2 million for the new... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 3:34:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

FEMA wraps up Jefferson City repair advising
FEMA wraps up Jefferson City repair advising
JEFFERSON CITY - FEMA officials gave people their last bit of rebuilding advice Tuesday. FEMA set up booths at... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 2:58:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

Labor Day weekend crash fatalities down from last year
Labor Day weekend crash fatalities down from last year
COLUMBIA - The number of people killed on Missouri roads this Labor Day weekend dropped by more than half from... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it will discontinue the sale of handgun ammunition and also publicly request that customers... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 12:31:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with I-70 shooting
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with I-70 shooting
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department made an arrest in connection with a shooting on I-70 just east of Stadium... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 Monday, September 02, 2019 9:10:00 PM CDT September 02, 2019 in News

Ameren workers traveling to East Coast to provide aid for Hurricane Dorian
Ameren workers traveling to East Coast to provide aid for Hurricane Dorian
ST. LOUIS - Ameren Missouri announced it is sending workers to provide aid as Hurricane Dorian approaches the East Coast.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 Monday, September 02, 2019 7:51:00 PM CDT September 02, 2019 in News

Main break leaves Jefferson City residents without water
Main break leaves Jefferson City residents without water
JEFFERSON CITY - A main break on West High Street left Jefferson City residents waterless and with a gaping hole... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 Monday, September 02, 2019 5:03:00 PM CDT September 02, 2019 in News

UPDATE: MSHP identifies missing teen found in Missouri River near Jefferson City
UPDATE: MSHP identifies missing teen found in Missouri River near Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed it found the body of a missing teen in the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 Monday, September 02, 2019 3:11:00 PM CDT September 02, 2019 in News

Columbia may increase inspection fees for restaurants again
Columbia may increase inspection fees for restaurants again
COLUMBIA - Bangkok Gardens, a Thai restaurant in downtown Columbia, is one of many businesses that will be paying more... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 Monday, September 02, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT September 02, 2019 in News

Missouri played a crucial role in ending World War II
Missouri played a crucial role in ending World War II
JEFFERSON CITY - It's been 74 years since World War II ended on the board of the USS Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 Monday, September 02, 2019 1:00:00 PM CDT September 02, 2019 in News

Cooper County Sheriff's Office warns of Social Security scam
Cooper County Sheriff's Office warns of Social Security scam
COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office received reports this past week from people saying they got suspicious calls... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 Monday, September 02, 2019 12:45:00 PM CDT September 02, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
3am 75°
4am 73°
5am 72°
6am 70°