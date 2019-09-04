Zoo's Baby Elephant To Debut To Public Friday

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Members of the media got a first look today at the as-yet-unnamed Asian elephant born August 2. She makes her full public debut Friday when visitors will be allowed in her area of the River's Edge exhibit. It is the first baby elephant at the zoo since Raja, still one of the zoo's most popular animals, was born in 1992. This time, Raja is the proud papa. Curators say the baby is doing extremely well with no problems. She now weighs 346 pounds, five more than when she was born. While the baby is expected to bring in big crowds, zoo president Jeffrey Bonner says her real importance is in expanding the ever-decreasing Asian elephant population.