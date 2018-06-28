Zookeeper Killed by Elephant in Springfield

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield officials say a longtime zookeeper was killed by an elephant at the city's Dickerson Park Zoo.

City spokeswoman Cora Scott says senior zookeeper John Bradford died Friday when a female elephant charged him.

Zoo officials say Bradford worked at the zoo at least 25 years and was a senior zookeeper.

Police continue to investigate the death and further details were not immediately available.