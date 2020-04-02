Zoom soccer practices bring "all smiles" to kids and parents

1 day 4 hours 58 minutes ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 1:24:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in Top Stories
By: Zola Crowder, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - COMO Youth Soccer, Sporting Columbia and Columbia Select started hosting daily practices using Zoom back when school got canceled. 

Gary Drewing, a Sporting Columbia soccer coach, said once he knew the cancelation of school and sports was going to last a long time, he had to start looking at the positives of the situation and use technology as a tool.

"We have this skill set that we need to build and it's hard to get them to do it at home, but when they do it together they enjoy it," he said. "So far the feedback has been nothing but positive."

Drewing said at first everyone was kind of lost, unsure of how they were going to stay connected. 

"We needed anything that goes back to some normalcy, so having a daily meeting, knowing the kids get to see 10 of their friends like they used to do all the time is really positive for them," he said. "It's been nothing but great for these kids." 

Even in a small space, the kids get to practice their foot work and work on small drills while still hanging out with their friends over Zoom. Coach Drewing said it's nice to experience some positive out of this situation. 

"To see their faces and hear the same jokes and watch all the smiles is really rewarding for me in particular," he said. "To watch them interact and laugh is refreshing." 

9 year-old Joey Swanegan said he looks forward to these practices everyday.

"It makes me feel happy because I didn't think I'd be able to see my friends because of this virus, but I get to see them still," he said. "I also get all my energy out while doing something I enjoy." 

Drewing said the only struggle has been not being able to practice new, detailed moves since face-to-face interaction isn't possible. He said even though it's not perfect, the kids are loving it

"It seemed like it was going to be too much, but the kids can't get enough of it," he said. "I'll lead the training during the week with a planned activity, but generally the kids will still get on zoom during the weekend and lead it themselves."

The training is currently taking place five days a week at 5 p.m. for 30 minutes. 

More News

Grid
List

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dentist donates masks to local sheriff's office amid shortage
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dentist donates masks to local sheriff's office amid shortage
HOWARD COUNTY – As public safety agencies face major personal protective equipment shortages, a local dentist is making sure first... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

T-shirt shop plugs other small businesses
T-shirt shop plugs other small businesses
COLUMBIA - Business is slow just about everywhere in mid-Missouri, but one local shop owner is using this time to... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 4:07:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Columbia teacher reacts to bumpy week of remote teaching
Columbia teacher reacts to bumpy week of remote teaching
COLUMBIA - Eighth grade English teacher Kelsey Roy is ready to be back with her students. Not over Zoom, but... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Home buying and selling seeing changes amid COVID-19
Home buying and selling seeing changes amid COVID-19
COLUMBIA – Although it may not be the first thing that comes to mind, real estate is considered an essential... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Jefferson City Schools begins offering bus stop meals
Jefferson City Schools begins offering bus stop meals
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Schools started offering a new way for students to receive meals during extended school closures... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 2:21:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Democratic National Convention pushed back to August
Democratic National Convention pushed back to August
CNN - The Democratic National Convention has been pushed back to the week of August 17 in the wake of... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

How hot weather could be affecting your mental health
How hot weather could be affecting your mental health
According to a new study from the University of Georgia, hot weather can take a toll on your mental health.... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 12:00:51 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

MU postpones commencement ceremonies
MU postpones commencement ceremonies
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced they will be postponing commencement. The ceremonies were originally scheduled for May 15-17.... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 11:10:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Small business struggles and resources to help
COVID-19 Town Hall: Small business struggles and resources to help
In this COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Greg Tucker about how small businesses are struggling and... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 10:58:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Local gym hopes to "be the help" during a time of crisis
Local gym hopes to "be the help" during a time of crisis
COLUMBIA - Two former Mizzou football players are attempting to turn negatives around COVID-19 into an opportunity for the community.... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 10:28:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, a record high
6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, a record high
(CNN) -- The last three weeks have marked one of the most devastating periods in history for the American job... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 9:52:02 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 69 total positive cases in Boone County; 38 active
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 69 total positive cases in Boone County; 38 active
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 9:12:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Here's what MU recommends to protect yourself from Zoom trolls
Here's what MU recommends to protect yourself from Zoom trolls
COLUMBIA - Three separate MU Zoom sessions were disrupted by individuals who entered the meetings uninvited and used "discriminatory... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 8:59:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Missouri man arrested after allegedly intentionally coughed on customers
Missouri man arrested after allegedly intentionally coughed on customers
CUBA, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man was charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly coughed toward... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 8:22:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Rock Bridge State Park still crowded, hikers trying to stay apart
Rock Bridge State Park still crowded, hikers trying to stay apart
COLUMBIA – As the COVID-19 pandemic forces more people to stay indoors, the beautiful weather is still drawing plenty of... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 6:24:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Rent's due. Now what? Renters face uncertainty amid COVID-19 outbreak
Rent's due. Now what? Renters face uncertainty amid COVID-19 outbreak
COLUMBIA - Paying rent has become a challenge for thousands of Missourians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 5:49:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Columbia Police begin using personal protective equipment
Columbia Police begin using personal protective equipment
COLUMBIA - COVID-19 has already changed many aspects of daily life, from visiting restaurants to attending school. Now, first responders... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 5:09:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 68°
8pm 65°
9pm 62°
10pm 60°