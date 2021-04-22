Missouri House votes to ban trans athletes on girls teams
The Missouri House voted 100-51 on Wednesday to add an amendment to a bill that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls' sports teams.
The bill will now move to the state Senate.
House expels member, after allegations of sexual, physical abuse
Missouri House Rep. Rick Roeber (R)-Lee's Summit, was expelled from the House on Wednesday, following an ethics investigation into allegations that he sexually and physically abused his children.
Roeber's now-adult children testified to the committee that was conducting the investigation.
Roeber becomes the first representative in over 150 years to be expelled from the House.
Construction for Raising Cane’s has begun; Columbia chicken fans excited
Construction on Columbia's new Raising Cane's location has begun, and residents are practically doing the chicken dance in anticipation.
The ground is being prepared; the fast casual restaurant is expected to open by the end of the year.
Local activists, police react to national police reform legislation
As calls for police reform grow stronger, local leaders are reacting to the proposed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
The act would ban officers from performing chokeholds and no-knock warrants, eliminate qualified immunity and create a national police misconduct registry. It would also include provisions to limit the amount of military equipment allocated to state and local agencies and require the purchase of body cameras using existing federal funding.
Aldon Smith booked in Louisiana battery case
Former Mizzou football star and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith turned himself in to authorities in Louisiana and was booked on a second degree battery charge on Wednesday.
This is not Smith's first run-in with the law. He has been arrested no fewer than seven times since 2012.
Smith signed a new contract with the Seahawks a day before the alleged incident took place.
Forecast: Warmer weather ahead
Tired of the snow, rain and cold temperatures? So are we.
The good news is that mid-Missouri is warming up, with highs next week reaching the low 80s.
This week is still expected to end on a soggy, chilly note though. Rain is expected late on Thursday, and temperatures will stay in the high 50s.