TOKYO - Men's Basketball is full swing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team lost some surprising games in the pre-Olympic friendlies.
Here is what you need to know about the Men's basketball tournament.
When is the Olympic Basketball tournament?
The tournament begins on July 25, two days after the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo. The Men’s Gold Medal Game is scheduled Aug. 6.
A full schedule of games can be found on the FIBA website.
Where can I watch the tournament?
Basketball games will be televised on NBCSN and USA Network. They will also be streamed on the NBC Olympics website. A full schedule of games can be found on that website as well.
What happened in the last Olympic Men's Basketball tournament?
Basketball held an 8-0 record and captured the Olympic gold medal with an outstanding performance against Serbia, winning 96-66. 2016 was the third consecutive Olympic Games that the Americans have won gold and their sixth in the last seven Olympics.
The Stars Have Aligned— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 28, 2021
Sights set on a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal at #Tokyo2020 🥇
🇺🇸 #USABMNT x @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/Xc7o7h98Lj
Who is on Team USA?
There are 12 NBA players on the roster. A full list of players and their biographies can be found on the Team USA website. Bradley Beal and Kevin Love have been replaced with Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee.
New team, same expectations.— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 5, 2021
The 🇺🇸 #USABMNT Olympic numbers are in 🙌 pic.twitter.com/W3aecRZpxw
Welcome to the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team, Keldon Johnson & @JaValeMcGee! pic.twitter.com/ECNYYBu4Yq— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 16, 2021
How can I follow along with the team?
You can follow along with the team on Twitter, @USABasketball, or Instagram, @USABasketball.