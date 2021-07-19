TOKYO - Softball is back in the Summer Olympics for the 2020 games. Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.
When is the Olympic Softball tournament?
The tournament begins on July 20, before the Opening Ceremony. The gold medal match is scheduled for July 27.
A full tournament schedule can be found below (NOTE: all times on the schedule below are Japan times).
The Team USA schedule is included in the tweet below:
The official television schedule for the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Softball competition has been set‼️📰 INFO » https://t.co/fNJyZxAWtcFollow @USASoftballWNT to join them on their Olympic Journey 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9kZ05OGG9X— USA Softball (@USASoftball) July 14, 2021
Where can I watch the tournament?
Softball games will be televised on NBCSN, USA Network or CNBC. They will also be streamed on the NBC Olympics website. A full schedule of games and TV information can be found on that website as well.
What happened in the last Olympic Softball tournament?
Softball was not included in the 2012 London Olympics or the 2016 Rio Olympics. In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Japan won the gold medal after defeating the United States 3-1. This ended a 22 game Olympic winning streak for Team USA. Team USA will have a chance to avenge that loss when they play Japan next week.
Who is on Team USA?
There are 15 women on the active roster with three alternates. A full list of players and their biographies can be found on the Team USA website.
How can I follow along with the team?
You can follow along with the team on Twitter, @USASoftball and @USASoftballWNT, or Instagram, @USASoftball.