TOKYO - The No. 1 ranked United States Women's Basketball Team looks to dominate the Olympics once again.
Here is what you need to know about the women's basketball tournament.
When is the Olympic Women's Basketball tournament?
The tournament begins on July 27, four days after the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo. The Women's Gold Medal Game is scheduled Aug. 7.
A full schedule of games can be found on the Team USA website.
Where can I watch the tournament?
Basketball games will be televised on NBCSN, or USA Network. They will also be streamed on the NBC Olympics website. A full schedule of games and TV information can be found on that website as well.
What happened in the last Olympic Women's Basketball tournament?
Team USA held an 8-0 record in 2016 to win a sixth straight Olympic gold medal and finished the 2016 Olympic Games with an impressive 101-72 win over Spain. The U.S. Women now have won eight gold medals in Olympic competition with an overall record of 66-3 since beginning play in 1976.
Who is on Team USA?
There are 12 WNBA players on the roster. A full list of players and their biographies can be found on the Team USA website.
The 2020 U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball Team 🇺🇸🙌 pic.twitter.com/0nNwkgCH6E— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 14, 2021
How can I follow along with the team?
You can follow along with the team on Twitter, @USABasketball, or Instagram, @USABasketball.