TOKYO - One of the more popular events in the Summer Olympics is the women's soccer tournament. The No. 1 ranked Team USA looks to grab gold again.
Here is what you need to know about the women's soccer tournament.
When is the Olympic Women's Soccer tournament?
The tournament begins with group stage matches on July 21 and concludes with the gold medal match on Aug. 5. The knockout stages begin on July 30. A full schedule can be found on FIFA's website.
Where can I watch the tournament?
Softball games will be televised on NBCSN or USA Network. They will also be streamed on the NBC Olympics website. A full schedule of games and TV information can be found on that website as well.
What happened in the last Olympic Women's Soccer tournament?
Germany won the 2016 gold medal when they defeated Sweden 2-1 in the final match. The bronze medal was won by Canada after they defeated Brazil 2-1. The United States was surprisingly eliminated by Sweden in the quarterfinals on penalties. Team USA will look for revenge on Sweden when they play them on July 21.
Who is on Team USA?
Eleven players from the 2016 Olympic team and 17 players from the 2019 Women's World Cup winning team are on the roster for the 2020 Olympics. A full list of players can be found on the U.S. Women's National Team website.
