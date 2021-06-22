Current Mizzou Tigers compete in track and field U.S. Olympic Team Trials this week

EUGENE, Ore. - Two current MU Tigers compete in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials this week in Eugene, Oregon.
Mitch Weber competes in the discuss qualifiers at 9:05 p.m. on Thursday night and Skylar Ciccolini competes in the qualifying round of javelin on Friday at 3 p.m.
Also a current Tiger, sophomore Arianna Fisher, set a new school record in the women's triple jump at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Sunday night.
She jumped a personal best of 13.57m (46-6.25) and finished seventh in the finals.
It's a mix of emotions," Fisher said. "I'm blessed to be able to go to the Olympic trials and compete and to get seventh there, but it's not 100%."
Fisher's score ranked third best amongst American collegiate at the trials.
Her seventh place finish secured her a new record, but only the top two in each event qualify for Tokyo.
"It wasn't about the place for me," Fisher said. "I had a number I really wanted to jump and I didn't get that goal and so that's kind of where I really wanted it and didn't get it."
That number was 45 feet, or 13.71, and she scored a 13.57.
"It's right there, but I know that I have more in me," Fisher said. "I'm so blessed to even say that I was number seven at the Olympic trials, not many people can say that."
Ciccolini set the school record in women’s javelin after ending her season with a ninth place finish at the NCAA championships on June 11.
Weber finished second in the SEC championships as a redshirt freshman.
He earned the title of SEC Co-Newcomer of the Year honors this spring before competing in the NCAA Championships where he finished 23rd overall.
"This is my first year actually competing and it's been a long time coming. I've been waiting a long long time to hold Mizzou on my chest," Weber said.
He's been working for this especially hard the last two years, first during his redshirt year and then last year missing out on competing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was super stoked to have this season... It's big, just to get back and have Mizzou on my chest, it's just a big thing," Weber said.
He says he achieved his biggest goal, is to go to the Olympic trials. That, and a focus on hitting a minimum in his training.
"I feel really good and I feel in really good shape for this meet," Weber said.
He says the key to being prepared for this week is simple.
"One of the biggest things is just, you know, staying calm and taking it in as any competition... I'm just going to take it as any other competition that I've been in this year and just go in there with confidence," Weber said.
He says both of his parents traveled to every meet this year, and they will be by his side this week as well.
"For them to be there to support me while I do this, it means a lot," Weber said. "It's way more than they could ever imagine it means to me but it will be good. The whole experience in general will be a good time."
Weber says this goal has been a long time coming and one that he knows is a very high one.
"It's been my dream since I was little, since I've been throwing in seventh grade... They've always said stay hungry and go for your goals, but that's a pretty broad goal, a pretty high expectation of yourself," Weber said.
The start of his passion for throwing came from his sister who threw for the University of North Dakota. The siblings have been on a track team since middle school.
He says the one quote that he lives off of is "dare to be different."
"I strive every day to be different than everybody else, I want to achieve things that other people have never done, especially at this university," Weber said.
USA Track and Field has a full list of the schedules ahead of this week.