EUGENE, OR - Former Mizzou Track & Field star Karissa Schweizer is heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games to represent the United States of America. 

A 6-time National Champion at Mizzou, Schweizer finished second in the Women's 5,000 Meter Final with a time of 15:28:11. The top three finishers in the race qualified for the Olympic games. 

Schweizer is the first Mizzou track & field Olympian since Christian Cantwell in 2012, and the first woman from the University of Missouri in track & field to qualify for the Olympics since Natasha Kaiser at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic games. 

I know I speak for Tiger Nation that we are so proud of Karissa,” head track & field coach Brett Halter said in a press release. “[You’ll be] hard pressed to find a better person to represent the United States and the ideals of the Olympic Games.”

Throughout her time at the University of Missouri, Schweizer became the most-decorated female athlete in school history.  Some of her accomplishments included:

  • Won six national championships
  • Set six school records
  • Set one collegiate record
  • Named All-American 10 times

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic games begin on Friday, July 23 on KOMU-8.