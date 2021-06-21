EUGENE, OR - Former Mizzou Track & Field star Karissa Schweizer is heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games to represent the United States of America.
A 6-time National Champion at Mizzou, Schweizer finished second in the Women's 5,000 Meter Final with a time of 15:28:11. The top three finishers in the race qualified for the Olympic games.
Schweizer is the first Mizzou track & field Olympian since Christian Cantwell in 2012, and the first woman from the University of Missouri in track & field to qualify for the Olympics since Natasha Kaiser at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic games.
“I know I speak for Tiger Nation that we are so proud of Karissa,” head track & field coach Brett Halter said in a press release. “[You’ll be] hard pressed to find a better person to represent the United States and the ideals of the Olympic Games.”
Throughout her time at the University of Missouri, Schweizer became the most-decorated female athlete in school history. Some of her accomplishments included:
- Won six national championships
- Set six school records
- Set one collegiate record
- Named All-American 10 times
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic games begin on Friday, July 23 on KOMU-8.