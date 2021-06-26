EUGENE, OR - Former Mizzou Track & Field star Karissa Schweizer qualified for her second Olympic event for team U.S.A by finishing second in the Women's 10,000 Meter Final. 

The race was moved up to 10 A.M. PST to try and beat the warmer temperatures; however, at race time, it was approximately 85 degrees Fahrenheit. 

In the final, Emily Sisson won the 10,000 with a time of 31:03.82 which is a new trial record. Karissa Schweizer, 6-time National Champion at Mizzou, finished the 10,000 meters with a time of 31:16.52. Alicia Monson claimed the third and a spot on team U.S.A with a time of 31:18.55.

Schweizer was in third place coming into the final lap, but she finished with a strong kick to pass Monson and take second. 

Karissa Schweizer will now have to talk with coaches before deciding if she will participate in both the 5,000 meter and 10,000 meter in Tokyo. 