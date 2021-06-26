EUGENE, OR - Former Mizzou Track & Field star Karissa Schweizer qualified for her second Olympic event for team U.S.A by finishing second in the Women's 10,000 Meter Final.
Here we go! #Mizzou alum, Karissa Schweizer, takes her mark in the #USOlympicTrials for the 10,000 Meter final. Live now on NBC’s Olympic Channel! @NBCOlympics @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BQcA5Ye9dh— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) June 26, 2021
The race was moved up to 10 A.M. PST to try and beat the warmer temperatures; however, at race time, it was approximately 85 degrees Fahrenheit.
In the final, Emily Sisson won the 10,000 with a time of 31:03.82 which is a new trial record. Karissa Schweizer, 6-time National Champion at Mizzou, finished the 10,000 meters with a time of 31:16.52. Alicia Monson claimed the third and a spot on team U.S.A with a time of 31:18.55.
Karissa Schweizer finishes 2nd in the 10,000 Meter final! Emily Sisson, former @MSHSAAOrg state champion (out of Chesterfield, MO.), takes 1st with a trial record time. Schweizer will now be heading to Tokyo for both the 5K and 10K for #TeamUSA! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ckzk37oknj— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) June 26, 2021
Schweizer was in third place coming into the final lap, but she finished with a strong kick to pass Monson and take second.
10 laps to go Schweizer has a solid place in 3rd! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/S0ucip2jZG— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) June 26, 2021
Karissa Schweizer will now have to talk with coaches before deciding if she will participate in both the 5,000 meter and 10,000 meter in Tokyo.