COLE COUNTY - Jefferson City native Napheesa Collier was officially selected to play for the 2020 U.S. Women's Olympic Basketball team on Monday.
"I feel awesome, this is something that I've wanted for such a long time," Collier said. "To go to the Olympics has always been such a dream, so to have it come true it has been a crazy day."
The team will feature 12 players, with six making their first Olympic appearance.
It will be 24-year-old Collier's Olympic debut.
"She's worked really hard for this," Collier's mom Sarah Collier said. "This was one of her personal goals. To do it in just her third year in her career is amazing."
Collier played at Jefferson City High School in her freshman year of high school. She then transferred to Incarnate Word Academy in St. Louis before her sophomore year and stayed there for the rest of her high school career.
Collier was named Gatorade Missouri Player of the Year in 2015 and 2018.
"She was very long and lanky," Sarah said. "We used to laugh because she would run down the court and fall over."
She then attended the University of Connecticut, where she played basketball from 2015 to 2019.
"When I play sports is when I felt my most graceful," Collier said.
The 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year was drafted sixth overall in the 2019 WNBA draft to the Minnesota Lynx.
"I'm so grateful for it because this is something I have wanted for so long and it's such a special accomplishment for me," Collier said.
The U.S. Women's Basketball team will play its first game on July 27 against Nigeria. The full schedule can be found here.