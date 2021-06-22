COLUMBIA - Authority Gymnastics co-owner Shari Mann will judge the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Friday and Saturday in St. Louis.
Mann was one of twelve judges in the country selected to judge. This is her second time judging the Olympic Trials.
"It's a big weekend for all of these athletes," Mann said. "Especially since it was taken away from them last year."
Mann will judge Floor Exercise and Uneven Bars this weekend. She said she's been re-reading rules, studying deductions and practice judging videos for months to prepare.
"She sits at the kitchen table and will judge routine after routine," her husband and Authority Gymnastics co-owner Jonathan Liddle said. "She'll judge events she never judged in the same exact competition just to see where her score stacks up against the actual score given."
Judges have to be invited to the International Judging Course to judge at the international level. This means judges must have previously represented Team USA at the Olympic or International level.
"I was on the 1981 World Championship team," Mann said. "It brings back so many memories. We worked hard, but we had a great time too."
Mann said she's a stickler on feet and gymnasts pushing through their heels in her judging. She said she's most looking forward to judging the Uneven Bars this weekend.
"I truly love bars because it's so fast and it's so challenging," Mann said.
Mann's life involves gymnastics in nearly every way. It's something she shares with her husband.
"It's been lifelong," Liddle said. "We both started around the same time, when we were eight or nine. But Shari never stopped."
It's also been the center point of her life as whole.
"I feel like I've come full circle," Mann said. "From being a gymnast, to now coaching gymnasts and teaching them the sport I love."
The trial events will air on KOMU 8 this weekend at the following times:
- Friday, June 25 at 7 p.m. (Women's Day One)
- Saturday, June 26 at 3 p.m. (Men's Day Two)
- Sunday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. (Women's Day Two)