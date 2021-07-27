COLUMBIA - Simone Biles took herself out of the U.S. gymnastics team final due to her mental well being on Tuesday. Her action has sparked conversations about mental health in general and particularly in athletes.
Columbia gym owner Amie Butler said she understands both the physical and mental aspects of the sport. She grew up a gymnast and even competed in college. She is now a coach and owner of Tiger Academy of Gymnastics, 3609 Mojave Court in Columbia.
"If the mental aspect is not there it is simply not safe... whenever you aren't confident you're not throwing the skill like you should so its just a domino affect, if the mental part is not there in the beginning." Butler said.
Butler said she tries to face those mental issues with her gymnasts every day both in practice and in competition. "I feel like we have a good, open communication that they'd tell me. But if they don't and something ends up happening we use it as a learning moment." She said she wants her gymnasts to speak up if they are feeling anything physically or mentally.
DotCom Therapy in Springfield has partnered with Missouri State University to provide guidance. Jackie Wight, the director of mental health services at DotCom Therapy, explained that their program "has a couple components, the largest is providing direct therapy services for all of the Missouri State student athletes. In addition to that, we are also supporting their coaches, trainers and other staff that are working in the athletic department."
She said that especially with athletes, people focus more on physical well being. "We may not always be looking at what's happening mentally and emotionally - where is their well-being at? So these conversations I think, are becoming increasingly frequent, something in the mental health field that we are happy to see that shift."
When asked what it means to see Simone Biles take a step back, she said that it is not an easy thing to acknowledge and be like "I'm struggling with my mental health, and I'm going to prioritize my well being by stepping back and communicating to the world that it's okay to struggle, right. It's all right. And it's okay to prioritize your well being."
Wight also said that to see a university partner with a therapy company last year and now with Biles' step back, it helps destigmatize mental health and mental health support.