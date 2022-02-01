SAINT LOUIS - Two Missouri athletes are heading to Beijing to represent the United States in the 2022 Olympics.

Ian Quinn, a speed skater from St. Louis, is heading to his first Olympics. He'll compete in the long track events.

Quinn competed in the 2020 and 2021 world championships in speed skating. He has been skating since he was 8 years old. You can find his full biography and links to his social media pages on the Team USA website.

Jincy Dunne, a hockey player from O'Fallon, is heading to her first Olympics as well.

Dunne has competed with U.S. Women's National Hockey team since 2021. She played collegiately at Ohio State University. You can find her full biography and links to her social media pages on the Team USA website.

