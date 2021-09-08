COLUMBIA – For Mizzou wheelchair basketball coach Ron Lykins, having the chance to coach in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics this summer was an opportunity of a lifetime.
“To have these games come through was important. There was some discussion the games could be canceled because of COVID-19,” Lykins said.
MU Wheelchair basketball coach Ron Lykins just got back from coaching in Tokyo for the Paralympic Games. The team won the gold medal. Hear his story and what the trip meant tonight at 5 and 6 on KOMU 8. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/2ivmsabYI1— Grayson Rainey (@GraysonRainey12) September 8, 2021
Lykins has been the head coach for Mizzou wheelchair basketball since 2009.
This was his fourth gold medal after he coached the US women's wheelchair basketball team at the Paralympic Games in 2004 and 2008 and the U.S. men's wheelchair basketball team in 2016, keeping the title as the winningest international coach in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association history.
Lykins said the team comprised of 12 players, three coaches, team doctors and a sports psychologist from the Paralympic committee. He said the athletes deserve praise for their hard work and determination.
“I think what viewers learned from these games is that the athletes are just as competitive and just as talented and exciting as able body competitors. It will make people realize people with disabilities are athletic and that hopefully stigmas will be erased,” Lykins said.
The U.S. Men’s team defeated Japan 64-60 in the championship game to capture the gold medal.
“I think this is important to enjoy the opportunity to participate in the games. There will be a time in the future to see what other games we play, but our team wants to enjoy this moment and reflect,” Lykins said.
He also explained that the Mizzou wheelchair team is one of 12 intercollegiate teams in the world competing.
“If you liked what you saw at the Paralympics, come out and watch our team at Mizzou. We would love to have fans come out and watch and to continue to see what athletes with disabilities can do,” Lykins said.
Follow Mizzou wheelchair basketball's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for updates on the upcoming season.