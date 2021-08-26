COLUMBIA- Ron Lynkins has been the coach of Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball for decades, and this year is hoping to go for another gold medal in the Paralympics.
During his career, he has coached three Paralympic gold medal teams and one silver medal team for the United States. He currently is the first to lead gold medal teams in both men's and women's events.
Lynkins is currently in Tokyo hoping to lead the U.S Men's team to another gold medal victory. When asked about the secret to building a successful team, he said it is not about finding the best players.
"It's not about finding the best players; it's about finding the right players," Lynkins said.
Lynkins said the core group has been together since 2013, and has been through ups and downs together. He said the hardest part was when everything was shut down due to COVID-19.
There currently are only 12 collegiate wheelchair basketball programs in the world, with MU being one of them.