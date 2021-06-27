EUGENE, Ore. - Three current MU Tigers competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials last week in Eugene, Oregon and they say they're bringing back a new sense of accomplishment and excitement for their futures in a Tiger uniform.
Skylar Ciccolini, Arianna Fisher and Mitch Weber each had a unique experience at the trials.
Ciccolini, a freshman javelin thrower, dealt with injury and the reality that she couldn't throw in the trials.
"We had a bit of a setback," MU's head coach Brett Halter said. "She took a tumble at the SEC championships that aggravated an injury."
Ciccolini went to experience the environment of the trials, but couldn't actually compete.
Fisher made the final in the women's triple jump, finishing in seventh place. The sophomore also hit a new personal best and made a new school record.
Weber qualified for the finals as the only collegiate athlete competing in the men's discus throw. The redshirt freshman finished 12th in his event as the youngest competing.
Coach Halter traveled to the trials with his athletes. He says making it this far was a huge feat for each of them.
"For every aspiring track and field athlete, the goal is always the Olympic games," Halter said. "And to be the last step next to it, one more step to make the olympic games, and for the athletes that are here at this point in their career, it's phenomenal."
For Fisher, the thought of making it to the trials seemed impossible, but leaves her with a hunger to keep getting better.
"It's been a crazy journey," Fisher said. "I never thought this would be, honestly. In the next four years I feel like I'm only going to get better."
Weber says the reality of what they accomplished didn't sink in until a full day after competing in the finals.
"I sat down with my parents and my family and realized how big of a deal this really is and how big of an accomplishment this really was," Weber said.
Ciccolini, Fisher and Weber all agree that the 2022 World Athletic Championships and the 2024 Olympics are major goals they already have their sights on.
"I'm really excited for what this next year entails and how much my training is gonna get me to the next couple meters up," Weber said.
Weber says he's going to use this off-season to train hard and be ready for the next major competitions. He says the biggest motivation was competing with athletes much older than him, with the same goal.
"I'm trying to get after the same dream they are and they're 11 years older than me," he said.
As for the their future careers wearing black and gold, the focus is bringing the culture they experienced at the trials back to MU.
"Bringing our experiences, at really high caliber meets, back to the team is really exciting for everybody," Ciccolini said. "It will be motivating for people who maybe didn't make it this year."
Fisher says she thinks this will spark a sense of motivation and hopes to share the stage with more teammates in the future.
"Getting more people to this level at Mizzou is always the goal," Fisher said.
Each of them also have personal goals to accomplish in the next few years. Ciccolini has her sights set on the 2024 Olympics after recovering from her injury. She says this week prepared her for the next trials.
"Being able to figure that out now, when I'm just getting on the role of my javelin career, is really helpful for the future," Ciccolini said.
Fisher wants to create a lasting mark on MU and has a distance goal of jumping 47 feet.
"I really want to jump as far enough to where it solidifies my spot to where it's just wow, this is going to stay awhile," Fisher said. "I want to leave a legacy at Mizzou."
And Weber's motivated to hit higher marks as he continues to train.
"By next year, early season, I could be throwing consistently 60-something meters and I'm really excited," Weber said.
Coach Halter says he just wants his athletes to focus on the present and to have fun along the way.
"Keep enjoying the sport, keep enjoying the process, it's not about the outcome, it's about the process," Halter said.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin on Friday, July 23 and will run through Sunday, August 8, on KOMU 8.